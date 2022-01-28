The chance for back-to-back wins for the Clayton boys basketball team was there against Lake Holcombe Jan. 18.
The Bears came back from a nine point halftime deficit to force overtime.
Lake Holcombe however outscored Clayton 9-4 in the extra session to pull out the 60-55 win.
Colton Minnick led Lake Holcombe with 19 points, 10 assists, four steals and three rebounds. Dylan Bowen tossed in 18 points, six rebounds and five steals. Sam Ewer added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Nick Luoma led Clayton with 21 points as Colton Zacharias added 13. Josh Young and Alex Schradle tossed in six points each. Landon King added five.
The chance for back-to-back wins occurred as Clayton defeated Winter 48-34 Jan. 14.
Clayton ended the week with a 60-33 defeat to Bruce Jan. 21. No individual stats were found online for either game.
Clayton is now 2-7 in the conference and 2-11 overall.
