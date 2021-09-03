The Amery football team made plays Friday against Unity.
The problem is the Eagles made more and as a result, left Amery with a 19-18 win.
“Offensively and defensively, we did a lot of nice things and made improvements from the previous weeks; we just couldn’t make the big play when we needed to,” said Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “The improvements were real big positive to take away from Friday night.”
He explained the game was filled with multiple ‘what ifs’.
“We had a couple chances to push the lead to two scores in the first half and the Unity defense had a couple key stops and turnovers that kept them in the game,” Humpal said. “It is hard to pinpoint one certain play.”
The Warriors finished with 207 yards on the ground. Koy Hopke led the rushing attack with 142 yards and a touchdown. Kale Hopke added 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also threw for 68 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Hunter Beese caught the touchdown, a 10-yard reception.
“The Unity coaching staff did an excellent job to prepare their players for the game after being shut down for a week; the players must have put in the work on their own time to maintain their conditioning,” Humpal said. “We have to tip our hats to those athletes and coaches.”
Connor Eichelt led the Eagles with 61 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also caught a six-yard touchdown pass.
Koy Hopke led Amery with 11 total tackles. Mitchel Gamache added eight, with Beese recording seven.
Amery (1-1 overall) hosts Arcadia 7 p.m. Friday.
“We are looking forward to another good challenge when we host Arcadia,” Humpal said. “It is nice to see three real good opponents before we had into conference play in two weeks.”
