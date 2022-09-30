Clear Lake Warriors logo

Derek Kreier earned a second-place finish for the Clear Lake boys cross country team Sept. 20 at the Cadott Invitational. 

Kreier clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 57.8 seconds. Cadott’s Peter Weir took the title at 17:35.6. McDonell Central’s Paul Pfeifer finished third at 18:33.5. 

