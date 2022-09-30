Derek Kreier earned a second-place finish for the Clear Lake boys cross country team Sept. 20 at the Cadott Invitational.
Kreier clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 57.8 seconds. Cadott’s Peter Weir took the title at 17:35.6. McDonell Central’s Paul Pfeifer finished third at 18:33.5.
“It was incredibly hot and a large, very competitive group of athletes,” said Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles. “Our other boys have really been stepping up their running game and almost all had their best times this year.”
McDonell Central had four runners place in the top 15 to win the team title with 58 points. Glenwood City was second with 114 as Unity finished third at 128. Clear Lake scored 205 to take ninth.
After Kreier, Carter Carlson was the next Warrior runner, placing 27th (20:26.4). Paul Wagner took 44th (22:11.6). Judah Zalabak finished 63rd (23:07.6) while Evan Cain rounded out the boys scoring with a 69th place finish (23:35.9).
Meanwhile, the girls had only three runners. Shelby Meyer took 46th at 26:01.4, right ahead of teammate Ellie Cress (26:03.6). Nora Eggert took 67th (28:24.3).
Durand took the team title with 87 points, followed by Fall Creek’s 96. Cadott took third at 109.
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders was the individual champion at 20:24.8. Thorp’s Shaylie Zarza took second at 20:39 as Unity’s Ann Boland finished third at 21:02.3.
