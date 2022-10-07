It was home cooking for Derek Kreier as he finished in first place at the Clear Lake Invitational Sept. 29.
Kreier clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 39:1 seconds, 28 seconds faster than Shell Lake’s Dalton Anderson. Frederic/Luck’s Alex Chartrand was third.
“The weather and competition could not have been better,” Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles continued.
After Kreier, Carter Carlson took ninth (19:35.3), followed by Wagner, who took 15th (20:24.2). Reed Carlson was 26th (21:26.4) and Evan Cain, who was 29th (21:37.9).
The Warriors finished fourth with 80 points. Thanks to four runners placing in the top 10, Shell Lake took the team title with 43 points. Unity was second at 54 and Frederic/Luck placed third with 68.
The girls took third overall with 76 points as Shelby Meyer and Violet Wood cracked the top 10 with a seventh and ninth place performances. Meyer’s time was 23:22, while Wood’s was 23:52.3.
Ellie Cress was 13th at 25:01.6 as Nora Eggert took 20th at 27:10.7 and Lyla Jarchow finished 27th at 29:08.2.
Prairie Farm had four runners in the top six to cruise to the team title with 33 points. Webster was second with 71.
Unity’s Ann Boland was the individual champion at 20:49.4, followed by Frederic/Luck’s Hattie Antonich at 21:29.1. Prairie Farm’s Addie Christopherson took third at 21:46.
Flambeau Invite
Kreier took second for the boys at the Flambeau Invitational Sept. 24.
He posted a time of 17 minutes, 24.3 seconds as Cadott’s Peter Weir was the individual champion at 17:08.5. Chequamegon’s Aiden Miesbauer was third at 17:52.6.
Chequamegon had its five runners place in the top 10 to take the team title with 32 points. Cadott was second with 63. Clear Lake took third with 69.
Carlson was the next Clear Lake runner as he took seventh at 19:08.8. Wagner ran to a 13th place finish (19:57.9). Reed Carlson finished 23rd (21:13.9) as Cain took 24th at 21:25.
“What a difference 30 degrees makes,” Kristi Niles said. “Derek Kreier and the Cadott runner were neck and neck for 2.5 miles.”
Meanwhile, the girls had four runners compete.
Violet Wood took 10th at 23:24.6, with Shelby Meyer one spot behind her at 23:49.2. Ellie Cress took 16th at 25:23.6 as Lyla Jarchow finished 24th at 33:53.5.
“We had great time on Saturday considering it was their second race of the week,” Niles said. “These athletes are starting to peak at the perfect time.”
Cadott took home the team title with 25 points with Chequamegon placing second with 31. Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski was the individual champion at 18:48.5, outlasting teammate Claudia Lasiowski by more than three seconds. Cadott’s Iszy Sonnentag finished third.
