In the final test before the conference meet, Clear Lake’s Derek Kreier finished 12th at the Amery Invitational Oct. 7.
Kreier’s time was 18:26.2. Grantsburg’s Will Gerber was the individual champion at 16:46.9, followed by Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen at 17:14.9. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took third at 17:18.1.
Thanks to Gerber’s performance, Grantsburg won the team portion with 43 points. Prescott was second with 57 and Elk Mound took third with 79. Clear Lake finished ninth with 245.
After Kreier, Reed Carlson was 50th (21:47.5). Steven Wood placed 56th (22:39). Bradyn Keller took 62nd (23:52.2) and Paul Wagner rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 65th place finish (24:13.3).
Meanwhile for the girls, they finished in a tie with Prairie Farm for fifth with 163 points. Amery dominated the team portion as it had five runners finish in the top seven to win the team portion with 22 points. Prescott was second with 95 and Baldwin-Woodville was third with 124.
Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik was the individual champion at 20:49.9. Amery’s Tasha Tiry was second at 21:13.3 with teammate Alex Edwards one spot behind.
Emily Roessler was the top Clear Lake Runner as she finished 28th (24:08.5). Ada Ernst was next, nine seconds behind her. Brooke Cress took 32nd (24:32) and Ellie Cress finished 34th (24:36.2). Brenna Peterson came in at 40th place (25:13.8).
“This was a very competitive meet,” said Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles. “Our high school girls keep improving and pushing each other earning higher placements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.