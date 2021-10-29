It was a day of personal bests for the Clear Lake cross country team at the WIAA Division 3 sectional in Boyceville.
“The competition was incredible although we have no one moving onto state, we had every runner get their personal bests,” said Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles. “Derek Kreier placed 10th overall and Emily Roessler placed 28th.”
The boys finished 12th with 255 points. McDonell Central had three runners place in the top 13 with 73 points, edging Spring Valley, who was second. Glenwood City was third with 110.
McDonell Central’s Dan Anderson was the individual champion at 16:03.9, defeating Cadott’s Peter Weir by more than a minute. St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge was third at 17:14.7.
Kreier’s time was 17:53.6. Carter Carlson was the next Warrior runner, as he placed 55th (20:36.3). Steven Wood was 58th (20:39.8) and Mitchell Anderson finished 65th (20:48.1). Reed Carlson completed the Clear Lake scoring with a 67th place finish (20:56.3).
Meanwhile, the girls fielded an incomplete team.
After Roessler’s finish, which was 22:39.6, Ada Ernst was 31st (22:57.5) and Brooke Cress placed 34th (23:05) and Ellie Cress posted a 56th place finish (24:21.3).
Colfax had four runners place in the top 17 to win the team title with 87 points. Cameron was second with 90, while Regis was third at 105.
Augusta’s Bailey Peterson was the individual champion at 19:48.4. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second, three seconds behind. Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders placed third.
“We are not losing any boys this year, so it’ll be fun to see how strong of a team they will be next season,” Niles concluded. Although, we are losing two tough senior girls, we have some hard working, competitive girls moving up to the high school team next year.”
