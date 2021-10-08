The streak continued for Derek Kreier.
The Clear Lake junior cross country runner has placed in the top 10 of every meet he’s competed in.
That includes a second place finish at the Clear Lake Invitational Sept. 30.
“Our home meet was incredibly competitive and fun for the runners,” said coach Kristi Niles.
Kreier’s second place finish helped the Warriors to a third place finish. Unity had four runners place in the top 16 to win the team portion with 51 points. Shell Lake was second with 52 as Clear Lake tallied 55.
Unity’s Mason Brown was the individual champion with a time of 17 minutes, 12:32 seconds. Kreier’s time was 18:18.54. Shell Lake’s Arlo White was third, nine seconds behind.
After Kreier’s time, Carter Carlson was the next Warrior as he placed 11th (21:02.19). Steven Wood was 14th (22:04.19). Reed Carlson was next, four seconds behind Wood. Mitchell Anderson rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 17th place finish (22:32.55).
Meanwhile for the girls, all five runners placed in the top 10 and earned a second place finish.
Prairie Farm was first with 25 points, as Clear Lake took second with 30.
Unity’s Ann Boland posted the lowest time with 20:25.94, followed by Prairie Farm’s Addie Christopherson (22:15.17) and Shaylee Stokes (22:39.44).
Clear Lake then went fourth through ninth. Emily Roessler was the top Warrior runner at 23:58.27. Brenna Peterson’s time was 24:20.62. Ada Ernst clocked in at 24:51.27. Brooke Cress posted a time of 24:58.04. Ellie Cress posted a time of 25:06.93.
“The high school girls had a goal set for all five of them to earn a medal and I’m incredibly proud of their hard work to make that happen,” Niles said.
