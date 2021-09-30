Derek Kreier ran to a fourth place finish for the Clear Lake cross country team at the Barron Invitational Sept. 21.
Kreier posted a time of 18 minutes, 5.3 seconds.
Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson was first at 17:28.3, followed by St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge at 17:42.8. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Elijah Poppe was third at 17:53.3.
Bloomer had five runners finish in the top 25 to win the team portion with 67 points. Rice Lake was second with 68 and Ladysmith was third with 137. The Warriors finished ninth with 209 points.
Carter Carlson was the next Warrior runner as he finished 40th (20:58.3). Steven Wood was 52nd (22:33.3), followed by Reed Carlson’s 53rd place finish (22:36.6). Mitchell Anderson completed the scoring with a 60th place finish (23:19.3).
Meanwhile for the girls, Emily Roessler’s 20th place finish helped the Warriors to a seventh place finish with 141 points.
Rice Lake had all five runners place in the top 10 to win the meet with 28 points, followed by Cameron’s 47. Barron took third with 119.
Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald finished first at a time of 19:30.3, nearly a minute faster than Barron’s Fran Peterson. Rice Lake’s Norah Hastreiter was third.
Roessler’s time was 24 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Ada Ernst was the next Warrior in 25th place (24:32.7). Brenna Peterson took 30th (24:56.2), with Jade Juedes finishing 32nd. Ellie Cress rounded out the scoring with a 34th place finish (25:27.8).
