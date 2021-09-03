Derek Kreier had a great start to his season Wednesday in Boyceville.
The sophomore runners for the Clear Lake boys cross country team finished seventh out of 131 runners. His time was 17 minutes, 59.8 seconds.
Durand’s Parker Schneider was first at 17:26.1, edging McDonnell Central’s Dan Anderson by two-hundredths of a second. Glenwood City’s JJ Williams was third at 17:42.3.
Clear Lake finished eighth as a team with 225 points. Prescott placed four runners in the top 15 to win with 61 points. Elk Mond came in second with 81 as Glenwood City took third at 85.
“Both the boys and girls teams did great considering we have such young runners,” explained Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles. “Getting that first meet under their belt and finding their closest competitors was helpful. Now, building confidence and knowing that they can push themselves harder than they are used to will be what we work on in the upcoming weeks.”
After Kreier, Carter Carlson was 32nd (21:25.5), Steven Wood placed 59th (24:18.4), Reed Carlson finished 63rd (25:55.7) and Simeon Krech ran to 64th (27:13.3).
Meanwhile, for the girls, they finished 10th with 223 points.
Durand had four runners place in the top 10 to win with 55. Colfax took second with 104 with Cameron placing third at 117.
Glenwood City’s Bella Simmons was the low runner with a time of 21:36.8. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second at 21:47.7. Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszek took third at 22:02.0.
Kelli Niles led the Warriors with a 27th place finish, at a time of 25:40.6. Brenna Peterson then led a trio of Clear Lake runners as she finished 38th (26:26.1). Brooke Cress was one spot behind at 26:28.2 and Ada Ernst’s time was 26:28.9. Ellie Cress rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 79th place finish (31:39.1).
“We are learning to keep a steady pace and build up our strength,” Kristi Niles said.
