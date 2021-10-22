Numbers don’t illustrate how much the Grantsburg boys cross country team dominated the Lakeland Conference meet Oct. 12 in Clear Lake.
The Pirates had its top five runners finish in the top eight to cruise to the team title with 23 points. Matter of fact Grantsburg’s sixth and seventh runners finished ninth and 11th.
Shell Lake was second with 79 and Frederic/Luck was third with 91. Clear Lake took fourth with 95.
One of the few runners to break through the Pirate wall was Clear Lake’s Derek Kreier. The junior took fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 55.7 seconds.
Grantsburg’s Will Gerber took the individual title with at 16:07.7. Unity’s Mason Brown was second 37 seconds behind. Fellow Grantsburg teammate Chase Doornink placed third at 17:11.
“Our runners peaked at the right time and with some amazing competition, we had the majority of our runners had personal records,” said Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles.
Carter Carlson was the next Warrior runner as he placed 18th (20:45.2). Steven Wood was 19th (20:51.8). Mitchell Anderson took 26th (21:37.8) and Reed Carlson finished 27th (21:38.3).
Meanwhile for the girls, they placed in a tie for second with Prairie Farm with 41 points. Grantsburg was the team champion with 39.
“The girls have had some friendly competition with Prairie Farm all year,” Niles said.
Prairie Farm’s Addie Christopherson was the individual champion at 21:12.7. Grantsburg’s Noelle Doornink was second at 21:30.6 and Prairie Farm’s Shaylee Stokes placed third at 21:43.8.
Emily Roessler led the Warriors with a fifth place finish at 22:48.1. Ada Ernst was next, five seconds behind. Brenna Peterson placed seventh at 23:03.2. Brooke Cress took ninth at 23:16.9 and Ellie Cress finished 14th (24:16.3).
“Every female runner had a personal record and fought for their team placing,” Niles concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.