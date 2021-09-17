Derek Kreier posted a fifth place finish for the Clear Lake boys cross country team at the Cameron Invitational Sept. 9.
Kreier’s time of 17 minutes, 48.2 seconds was 20 seconds behind Amery’s Logan Dockendorf for third place.
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams was first at 16:51.60, followed by St. Croix Falls’ Viktor Knigge, who was 30 seconds.
Ladysmith had five runners in the top 12 to win the team title with 41 points. Glenwood City was second with 73. Chequamegon took third at 87. Clear Lake scored 146.
Carter Carlson was the next Warrior runner as he placed 25th (20:44.80). Steven Wood took 36th (22:04), Reed Carlson was 39th (22:57.50) and Bradyn Keller rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 41st place finish (23:05.00).
Meanwhile, for the girls, Emily Roessler finished 16th to lead the girls. Her time was 22:53.80.
Amery had five runners in the top 10 to win the meet with 27 points. Cameron was second with 64. Chequamegon took third with 81. Clear Lake placed fifth with 114.
Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski was low runner with a time of 19:40.10, 10 seconds faster than teammate Claudia Lasiowski. Amery’s Alex Edwards was third at 20:56.60.
Ada Ernst was the next Warrior in 21st place (23:39.30) right ahead of Brenna Peterson. Brooke Cress was 25th (24:20.70). Ellie Cress took 30th (25:26.40).
