Highlighting the chance to see different competition this year, the Amery wrestling team competed in the 23rd annual Cheesehead Invitational last weekend in Kaukauna.
The Invite featured 28 schools from states in Arizona, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa besides Wisconsin.
The Warriors finished eighth with 409.5 points. Simley (Minnesota), won the team title with 642.5 points. Southeast Polk (Iowa) was second with 600. Millard South (Nebraska) took third with 527.
Koy Hopke claimed Amery’s lone title at 220 pounds. He won his previous six matches via pins (five) and a bye before winning 3-1 in sudden death over Simley’s Gavin Nelson in the championship match. Hopke remained undefeated at 23-0 this season.
Robert Beese went 6-1 over the two-days at 285 pounds to place third. His only lost was a 13-3 major decision to Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson in the semifinals but rebounded in his final two matches via pins to take third. Beese is now 22-3 on the season.
Kale Hopke was one of three Warriors who placed fifth. Hopke at 195 pound went 6-2 in the tournament, recording two pins, two decisions, a major decision and a bye. Hopke improved to 21-4 on the season.
Grant Cook took fifth at 182 pounds. He had five wins in the tournament, thanks to two major decisions, a pin, a technical fall and a bye. He is now 21-6 on the season.
Eddie Simes at 170 pounds used three decisions, two pins and a bye to finish fifth. He is now 20-5 on the season.
Lane Anderson was sixth at 113 pounds to improve to 17-8 on the season.
Wyatt Ingham took 11th at 152 pounds, Brendan Burke was 12th at 106 pounds, Joseph Wentz finished 15th at 138 pounds, Cole Andren took 18th at 160 pounds.
Sam Kelling was 19th at 126 pounds and Bradyn Penard took 21st at 120 pounds.
Amery Triangular
The Warriors hosted a triangular with Prescott and Osceola Jan. 6 and rolled to two easy wins.
Against Prescott, Amery won 63-18 as it won 11 of the 14 matches. Three were by pins.
Grant Cook at 182 pounds pinned Teag Panzer in one minute, 14 seconds. Bradyn Penard pinned Steven Atherton at 120 pounds in 3:03. Eddie Simes pinned Shane Butler at 170 pounds in 51 seconds.
Brendan Burke recorded a 22-6 technical fall over Benny Olson at 106 pounds. Wyatt Ingham posted a 9-0 major decision over Sam Murphy at 152 pounds.
Recording forfeit wins were Kale Hopke (195), Koy Hopke (220), Robert Beese (285), Lane Anderson (113), Joseph Wentz (138) and Cole Andren (160).
The Warriors then defeated the Chieftains 66-18. No individual match results were found online.
