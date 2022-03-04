Robert Beese got his second chance at Gunner Hoffmann.
At the sectional Feb. 19 in Amery, Hoffman from Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal defeated the Amery senior 5-2 in the semifinal, forcing Beese to win the next three matches to qualify for state, which he did.
Saturday at the Division 2 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Beese got his opportunity at redemption and didn’t let it slip by.
He defeated Hoffman 4-2 in sudden death in the 285-pound final to earn his second straight state title.
Beese advanced to the final thanks to pins over Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano and East Troy’s Max Hudson. He improved to 50-4 on the season.
Beese wasn’t the only Warrior to take home a state title as sophomore Koy Hopke used three pins to take the 220-pound title.
Hopke, who hasn’t lost a match yet in his high school career, defeated Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp in 59 seconds to take the title. He previously pinned Ashland’s Isaac Pearce and New London’s De Evian Ross to advance to the final. Hopke is now 53-0 on the year. n
Kale Hopke (40-10) was looking for a repeat title at 195 pounds but fell 5-2 to Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg in the finals. Hopke previously defeated Chilton/Hilbert’s Reed Breckheimer 10-4 and Abbotsford/Colby’s Carter Grewe 4-3 to reach the final.
Eddie Simes (44-9) was looking for the 160-pound title, but Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles had other ideas. Scoles won 15-3 over Simes in the final to improve his record to 54-0. Simes defeated Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer 7-0 in the quarterfinals and Tomahawk’s Mason Evans 14-0 in the semifinals to reach the final.
After a third-place finish at 120 pounds last year, Wyatt Ingham (48-10) took fourth at 152 pounds this year. Ingham went 2-2 at the tournament with both losses coming to Luxemburg-Casco’s Hunter Joniaux in the quarterfinals and the third-place match.
Lane Anderson took fifth at 113 pounds thanks to a 1-0 win over Brilllon’s Bob Huntley. Anderson is now 40-16 on the year. Grant Cook (41-13) also took fifth at 182 pounds as he beat Turner’s Cal Ries 4-2 to earn the honor.
Brendan Burke (29-14) and Mason Tylee (15-5) won their first-round matches at 106 and 145 pounds respectively, but loss their next two matches.
