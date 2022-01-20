Another invitational, another first place finish for the Amery wrestling team.
The Warriors claimed the 18-team Freedom Invitational Saturday with 190 points. Shiocton took second with 149 while Brillon was third with 133.
Amery had two first place individual finishes. Koy Hopke received a first round bye at 220 pounds and then won his next three matches via pin, including over Burlington’s Zeke Tiedt in the finals to improve to 30-0 on the season.
Robert Beese earned a first round by at 285 pounds and then won his next three matches via pins to earn the title. The first place match was a fall over Appleton North’s Ethan Hansen at the three minute, 22 second mark.
Grant Cook was second at 182 pounds as he won three matches by pins (two) and a decision before falling 9-5 to Auburndale’s Sloan Welch in the final. Cook is now 27-7 on the season.
Eddie Simes (25-7) took second at 170 pounds losing 10-3 to Evansville’s Owen Heiser in the finals. Simes received a bye and pinned two opponents before reaching the finals.
Wyatt Ingham placed second at 152 pounds as he received a bye and won his quarterfinal and semifinal match by pins before losing 10-4 to Bayport’s Jacob Ward in the final. Ingham is 24-8 on the year.
Kale Hopke (26-6) finished fourth at 195 pounds as he received a bye and won via decision before losing his next two matches via decision.
Earning fifth place finishes were Brendan Burke (106), Lane Anderson (113) and Joseph Wentz (138).
Amery 47, St. Croix Central 18
The Warriors traveled to Hammond to take on St. Croix Central, a team receiving votes in the Division 2 rankings.
Amery showed its strength in the upper weights to win the conference dual Jan. 13 as it won nine of the 14 matches.
Grant Cook pinned Logan Mahedy in 50 second at 182 pounds. Koy Hopke recorded a fall over Nathan Stark in one minute, 13 seconds at 195 pounds. Kale Hopke defeated Jacob Berends in 36 seconds at 220 pounds and Robert Beese won over Landon Langer in 66 seconds at 285 pounds.
Other pins were by Wyatt Ingham over Hayden Buckel at 152 pounds in 64 seconds and Joseph Wentz over Brecken Ponath at 138 pounds in 40 seconds.
Brendan Burke recorded a 20-5 technical fall win over Garrett DeLong at 106 pounds, while Lane Anderson won a hard-fought 3-1 win over Maverick Kostrzak at 113 pounds and Hunter Beese blanked Hunter Feyereisen 5-0 at 138 pounds.
Central’s only pin came at 145 pounds as David Olson defeated Trevor Hinz in 90 seconds. The other four wins were by decisions.
