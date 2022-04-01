Last year, it was second team all-conference for Grace King.
This year, the junior Clayton girls basketball guard earned a first team Lakeland-East selection.
She was joined on the first team by Prairie Farm’s Marnie Kahl and Sydney Junkans, Flambeau’s Kristan Lawton, Winter’s Kate Pasanen and Hailey Coss and Lake Holcombe’s Emma Lechleitner. Kahl was named player of the year as Prairie Farm was the conference champion.
Junior Emily Lange was honored with a second team selection. The rest of the team consists of New Auburn’s Morgan Berg and Evelyn Cody, Prairie Farm’s Avery Hansen, Flambeau’s Madyson Martin, Bruce’s Alex Granica, Lake Holcombe’s Karly Kirkman and Cornell’s Kelsea Popp.
Rhea Bodsberg was the third Clayton player to earn an all-conference selection as she was named honorable mention. The rest of that team was Flambeau’s Ari Brost, Lake Holcombe’s Justine Kane, Winter’s Cassie Bishop, New Auburn’s Katie Reimer, and Cornell’s Bralee Schroeder.
Lake Holcombe had the most overall selections with four. Prairie Farm, Flambeau, Winter, Clayton, and New Auburn had three each. Fourteen of the selections were juniors, five were seniors, one sophomore and one freshman.
