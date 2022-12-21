Tim H

Tim Henningsgard celebrates his 250th win with the players and coaching team. 

On December 3rd, Amery boy’s hockey head coach, Tim Henningsgard landed a key benchmark victory in his time commanding the Warrior hockey program. In a 7-0 victory over Lakeland, he notched win #250 for his Amery coaching career. While win #250 certainly makes for an impressive mark, Coach Henningsgard doesn’t need this win to make his mark on the Amery boy’s hockey program. He’s been doing that for over two years now. 

Tim began coaching the Amery hockey program in 1992. At this time, high school hockey wasn’t associated with the WIAA, yet was with the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. His first coaching stint with the Warriors started in 1992 and finished in 2001. It is worth noticing, the wins from 1992-2001 are not counted towards his recent milestone of 250 wins due to the WAHA and WIAA being separate entities. However, Coach Henningsgard returned to the Warrior bench in 2005 and still leads the Warriors today. He has been the District Coach of the year three times (2012, 2016, & 2020). Each of those times, four years apart, meaning each of those teams had completely different rosters compared each other, a testament of Henningsgard’s ability to develop talent. He was also named as a Coach of the Year Finalist in 2020 by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association. Now in his 23rd year as head coach for the Warriors, his team looks to continue to make noise this season, nothing new for a program that has been a steady model of success for Warrior athletics.

