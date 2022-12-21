On December 3rd, Amery boy’s hockey head coach, Tim Henningsgard landed a key benchmark victory in his time commanding the Warrior hockey program. In a 7-0 victory over Lakeland, he notched win #250 for his Amery coaching career. While win #250 certainly makes for an impressive mark, Coach Henningsgard doesn’t need this win to make his mark on the Amery boy’s hockey program. He’s been doing that for over two years now.
Tim began coaching the Amery hockey program in 1992. At this time, high school hockey wasn’t associated with the WIAA, yet was with the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. His first coaching stint with the Warriors started in 1992 and finished in 2001. It is worth noticing, the wins from 1992-2001 are not counted towards his recent milestone of 250 wins due to the WAHA and WIAA being separate entities. However, Coach Henningsgard returned to the Warrior bench in 2005 and still leads the Warriors today. He has been the District Coach of the year three times (2012, 2016, & 2020). Each of those times, four years apart, meaning each of those teams had completely different rosters compared each other, a testament of Henningsgard’s ability to develop talent. He was also named as a Coach of the Year Finalist in 2020 by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association. Now in his 23rd year as head coach for the Warriors, his team looks to continue to make noise this season, nothing new for a program that has been a steady model of success for Warrior athletics.
With over 250 wins, it goes without saying, Henningsgard and his Warriors have had sustained success over the years. When asked what win #250 means to him, the long-time coach said, “It’s been a really fun run and I’ve had the opportunity to coach some incredible young men. That’s a lot of National Anthems.” Along this coaching run of over two decades, Henningsgard has had the unique opportunity to add former AHS players to his current staff. Among that group is Matt Humpal who is entering his 18th year as an assistant for Amery. The head coach said, “Hump’s a great coach and there is no doubt in my mind, without him, we would not be writing this article. Not only do I really enjoy being around and spending time with this current staff; watching Matt, Tyler Kody, and Alek teach the game is rewarding for me and it makes going to the rink each day really easy. It’s a fun group.”
To pair with a laundry list of players lives Henningsgard has impacted, he reflected on the memories he and his players have made along the way. Henningsgard mentioned coaching outdoors during the 1990’s prior to the WIAA. He said he loved the elements and sounds that came with the outdoor venue. He also mentioned, “Beating Sponer in the mid-90’s, Ashland in OT in the late-90’s, and certainly the three conference clinching games.” He continued reminiscing with, “the playoff win at River Falls in 2007, beating New Richmond on the road in 2011, in overtime in 2020, and the overtime playoff win last year.” He said it’s impossible to select one memory, but he made note that despite these incredible memories, the relationships with the kids and fellow coaches will be what last forever.
As Henningsgard continues to move forward with the Warriors, expect success to continue, as it has for most of his 23 years as head coach. With the wins and success of the program, the continued connectedness and family mentality of his culture will also continue. However, as our interview wrapped up, Tim wanted to make note of one final aspect of his coaching career. Henningsgard said, “My wife Kim and my family have made incredible sacrifices to make this a reality and this a milestone I share with them. The support, the patience, and the time they have given me over the years; allowing me to spend time around a game that I love… how lucky is that?” Whether at home with his wife Kim and family or at the rink with his Warrior hockey family, Tim Henningsgard has made an impact on the lives of young hockey players that can’t be replicated. While win #250 is certainly something worth celebrating for Coach Henningsgard, equally worth celebrating is the great coach, mentor, and community member, all of which will be felt long after his coaching days are over.
