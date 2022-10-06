Clayton

Josh Young (2) on his way to score for the Bears. Also shown is Blake Curtis (26).

The Homecoming game for the Clayton football team couldn’t have gone any better as it routed Flambeau 56-14 Oct. 1. 

“Our offensive coordinator, Dan Gilbertson, did a great job of improvising some play calls and maximizing the strengths of our players,” explained Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “We came into the game with our quarterback, Tanner Lewis, still battling a leg injury that he sustained a week ago, and two of our receivers were also banged up. With all of this going on, we leaned on our workhorse running back, Avery Starzecki, utilized a passing game that didn’t require the quarterback to move around much, but most of all we used wide receiver Josh Young as a weapon.” 

