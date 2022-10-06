The Homecoming game for the Clayton football team couldn’t have gone any better as it routed Flambeau 56-14 Oct. 1.
“Our offensive coordinator, Dan Gilbertson, did a great job of improvising some play calls and maximizing the strengths of our players,” explained Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc said. “We came into the game with our quarterback, Tanner Lewis, still battling a leg injury that he sustained a week ago, and two of our receivers were also banged up. With all of this going on, we leaned on our workhorse running back, Avery Starzecki, utilized a passing game that didn’t require the quarterback to move around much, but most of all we used wide receiver Josh Young as a weapon.”
The Bears finished with over 500 yards total offense, amassing 303 in the air and 249 on the ground.
Young had a game to remember.
“He is a great athlete, and we used that to our advantage on Saturday,” LaBlanc continued. “Even though he lines up as a wide receiver, we like to utilize him in different ways, as he has a great arm, has good speed, and has a high football IQ.”
He completed five passes on five attempts for 101 yards, with three of them going for touchdowns. He carried the ball two times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
On the defensive side, he recorded seven tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown on special teams.
“It was just one of those days where things seemed to be clicking for Josh no matter what he did, and I am sure glad he was on our side Saturday,” LaBlanc continued.
Lewis finished 10-for-14 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Landon King was the top receiving target, finishing with four receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Nick Luoma tallied three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Starzecki finished with four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Lewis accounted for the final receiving touchdown.
Braden Curtis led the rushing attack with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Starzecki added 71.
LaBlanc also had high praise for his team’s defensive performance.
“Our defensive coordinator, Richard Croes, really put together a solid game plan and our boys ready to play,” he said. “We knew from watching film that Flambeau was a very physical team, and our players knew that we would have to match that physicality to have success in the game. The boys rose to the challenge and were very impressive in terms of our own physicality.”
Starzecki led the defense with 14 total tackles, while Luoma tallied 12 and Andrew Young added 11. King chipped in with eight.
“I was just extremely proud of our guys overall,” LaBlanc continued. “With losing each of our last two games, it would have been easy for them to hang their heads and allow it to snowball. Our senior leaders did a great job last week of making sure our preparation in practice was at a high level.
“In order to keep our playoff hopes alive, we needed to win no matter what, even if it was bye one point. As you can see by the score, our boys didn’t allow the game to be that close.”
Clayton improved to 4-2 overall with the win, while Flambeau is now 3-3 overall. The Bears host Frederic (2-4 overall) 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It is also Senior Day for us as well,” LaBlanc concluded. “We have five seniors that we are looking forward to celebrating. They have done some great things for our program over the years, and we would love to send them out with a win in their last guaranteed home game in Clayton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.