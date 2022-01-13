The Clear Lake boys basketball team went 0-for-6 from three-point range against Luck Friday.
Luckily for the Warriors, Riley Peterson and Tyson Blanchard were able to score and score often in the paint. The final was 61-49 in favor of Clear Lake.
“We were able to take advantage of our size inside all night long and tried to make that our focus for the game,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard. “We didn’t shoot it well from outside when we did get outside looks.”
Peterson was 10-for-16 from the field for 21 points. He pulled down six rebounds. Tyson Blanchard shot 8-for-11 from the field for 18 points along with seven rebounds and nine assists.
Jacob Burbach was the third Warrior in double figures with 10 points and three rebounds.
Will Cain added six points and three rebounds, while Andrew Campion and Caleb Logan pulled down five rebounds.
“We struggled with defensive intensity the whole game,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Clear Lake improved to 4-1 in conference play and 7-1 overall. Luck is now 1-4 and 1-5 overall.
Clear Lake 55, Glenwood City 53
The Warriors shook off not playing a game in two weeks in defeating the Hilltoppers Jan. 4.
“We were able to hit a few big threes late in the game by Caleb Logan, Andrew Campion, Karl Kobernick and Will Cain when the defense was focusing on doubling and tripling the post,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard. “When that was happening, we had to knock down the outside shots and we did.”
Clear Lake finished 7-for-19 from three-point range (36.8%), with the quartet responsible for hitting all four of them.
Riley Peterson and Logan led Clear Lake with 13 points each. Campion added nine. Jacob Burbach posted seven. Tyson Blanchard added six points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
“Glenwood City shot the mid-range jumper very well tonight,” Ryan Blanchard said. “They knocked down the most 12-15 foot shots we have seen anyone this year. Once, we gave them some life they fed off their home court energy and we had to battle.”
