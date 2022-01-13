Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.