Immanuel Lutheran defeats Clear Lake in baseball By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Jun 9, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran recorded a 6-3 win over Clear Lake in the Divisional 4 regional semifinal May 30. Lutheran put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Christian Koenig went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to lead Lutheran. Liam Bauer, Ben Radermacher, and Alex Radichel had a hit each. Blake Wales pitched a complete game, striking out 15 and walking four. He gave up three hits. The fifth-seeded Warriors finished 7-8 overall and will be graduating Jacob Burbach, Austin DeBoer, Dominic Leintz and Karl Kobernick. 