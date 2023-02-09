Hudson edges Stars in girls hockey Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Feb 9, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Juliana Cahoon’s even strength goal with 61 seconds left in the third period was the game winner as the Hudson girls hockey team defeated Western Wisconsin Stars 2-1 Jan. 31. The first two periods saw zero goals before Brooke Olson scored the Stars’ lone goal at 1:31 with Emma Keopple and Vivi Abbott on the assists. Averie Martin then tied the game five minutes later with Camryn Robson and Brianna Carey on the assist. The Stars outshot Hudson 24-13. Both teams struggled on the power play as the Stars went 0-for-3 and Hudson was 0-for-4. Emaliya Schultz stopped 11 shots in a losing effort. Madison Metro 4, Stars 0

The Lynx put the game away thanks to three goals in the second period to earn the Feb. 4 win.

Emma Stebbbeds scored two goals for the Lynx including a power play goal in the second period. Madison Metro outshot the Stars 24-3.

It's the sixth time the Stars were shutout this season. Western Wisconsin is now 0-5-1 in the conference and 3-16-2 overall. 