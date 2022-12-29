Hudson edge Western Wisconsin Stars Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Dec 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaylie Prater’s power play goal in the third period was the game-winning goal as the Hudson girls hockey team defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars 3-2 Dec. 20. The Stars playing its first game in 18 days, scored two goals in the second period, tying the game. Bryn Connors scored the first at the 3 minute, 35 second mark with Makena Ducklow and Emily Berg on the assist. Brooke Olson tallied the second with Vivian Abbott on the assist. The Stars outshout the Raiders 21-14. Western Wisconsin also went 0-for-2 on the power play. Emaliya Schultz stopped 11 shots in a losing effort. Hudson improved to 3-0 in the conference and 4-2 overall. The Stars fell to 0-2 and 0-6 overall. 