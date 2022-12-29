Kaylie Prater’s power play goal in the third period was the game-winning goal as the Hudson girls hockey team defeated the Western Wisconsin Stars 3-2 Dec. 20. 

The Stars playing its first game in 18 days, scored two goals in the second period, tying the game. 

