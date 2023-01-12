The Cheesehead Invitational is one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the state which featured 30 teams with schools from Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona besides Wisconsin.
Amery finished 10th out of 30 teams as it had the third highest score among Wisconsin schools. Minnesota powerhouse Simley won the two-day meet Jan. 6-7 with 509 points. Millard South, Nebraska was second with 464.5 while Southeast Polk of Iowa took third with 458. Amery scored 285.5.
Koy Hopke remained undefeated on the year as he won the 285-pound title. The match against Freedom’s Hunter VanderHeiden was notable as VanderHeiden lasted until the second period before being pinned. All the other six matches were pins before the first period elapsed. The final match win was over Stoughton’s Griffin Empey in 44 seconds. Hopke is now 30-0 overall.
Wyatt Ingham earned a fifth-place finish at 182 pounds going 6-2. Five of his wins were by pins while the other was by medical forfeit. His two losses were by scores of 5-4 to Wayzata’s Adam Cherne and 2-1 to Hudson’s Ethan Winkleman. He is now 28-3 overall.
Grant Cook also took fifth at 195 pounds to improve his record to 26-4. Three of his wins were by pins, one by decision and the other by technical fall. He recorded a 30 second pin over Mineral Point’s Graham Fitzsimmons. Cook is now 26-4 overall.
Lane Anderson and Antonio Sowell recorded eighth place finishes at 120 and 106 pounds respectively. Anderson is now 23-8 while Sowell is 18-11.
Brendan Burke took home a ninth-place finish at 113 pounds to improve his record to 23-6.
Hunter Beese lost his first match at 132 pounds but won his next four matches to take 17th. He is now 16-6 overall.
