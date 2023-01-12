Hopke

Koy Hopke (center) is shown with his father Byron (left) and coach Mike Kelly (right) and his Cheesehead hardware.

The Cheesehead Invitational is one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the state which featured 30 teams with schools from Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona besides Wisconsin.

Amery finished 10th out of 30 teams as it had the third highest score among Wisconsin schools. Minnesota powerhouse Simley won the two-day meet Jan. 6-7 with 509 points. Millard South, Nebraska was second with 464.5 while Southeast Polk of Iowa took third with 458. Amery scored 285.5. 

