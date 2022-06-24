Amery’s Kale Hopke earned back-to-back selection on the Middle Border Conference all-conference baseball first team.
Hopke was one of four seniors selected along with Ellsworth’s Jack Voelker, Prescott’s Phil Seifert and Justin Severson. The rest of the first team was Altoona’s Trent Cornell, C.J. Varsho, Colin Boyarski and Evan Gustafson, Baldwin-Woodville’s Masen Werner, Osceola’s Lucas Severson and St. Croix Central’s Eli Ponath.
Hopke and Seifert were named to the first team last year.
Fellow Warrior Dayton White earned an honorable mention selection.
Conference champion Altoona landed the most selections on the three teams with nine. Baldwin-Woodville had five, while Ellsworth, Osceola and St. Croix Central took home four each.
Seniors had nearly half of the 33 selections with 16.
Gustafson was voted player of the year, while Altoona’s Craig Walter took home coach of the year.
