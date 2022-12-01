The Amery boys hockey team scored nine goals on 35 shots in routing St. Paul Johnson 9-1 Nov. 26.
“It was nice to come back a day later and get back on the ice,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “We seemed to play much better as one unit than the night before. I am not sure if that was because the pace was slower or our teamwork…probably a combination of both.”
Five different Warriors scored goals as Fredrik Henningsgard, Danny Tylee, Kruse Yuhas and Vincent Greene scored twice. William Jensen added the other goal.
Nine Warriors tallied assists led by Cayden Meyer and Blu Anderson with three each. Mikey Kelly and Vincent Greene had two each. Elliot Greene, Yuhas, Tylee, Jensen and Lincoln Heinn finished with one each.
“Our defensemen were very involved in the offense,” Tim Henningsgard added. “With three guys (Jensen, Tylee and Yuhas) who have been starters for three years, this will be a huge asset to our offense. Those three defenseman contributed with eight points in the game.”
Amery outshot Johnson 35-9 with Avery Starzecki stopping eight shots. The Warriors were also outstanding on the power play, finishing 5-for-7.
“We knew that Johnson may take some penalties and we capitalized with five power play goals,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “If we can continue to be successful on the power play, we will be pretty tough.”
Rhinelander 5, Amery 4 (ot)
The season opening game for the Warriors saw the Nov. 25 game go to overtime before Rhinelander’s Sam Schneider ended it at the 5 minute, 24 second mark.
After only two goals the first 34 minutes of the game, there were six goals scored between the two teams in less than 12 minutes in the third period.
“We got off to a solid start in the game,” Tim Henningsgard said. “The first period was our best period which may have hurt us the rest of the game.
“For most of the game, we didn’t work well as a team. Everyone seemed to think they could do it all themselves. Playing selfishly is pretty frustrating to watch and rarely helps win games.”
The game was tied at 1 to start the third period. Vincent Greene scored his second goal of the game at 5:07. The Hodags tied it up less than 90 seconds later. Jensen gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead at 8:16. The Hodags responded to tie it again at 11:34.
“We knew Rhinelander would be a solid team, but they were a little quicker and more physical than anticipated,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “I wouldn’t say that we looked past them, but I think we forgot what it would take to beat a good team.”
With 79 seconds left, Meyer scored the apparent game-winner. The Hodags tied it for the fourth time with 12 seconds left in the game, setting the stage for overtime.
“When Cayden scored with a minute left, I figured we dodged a bullet even when we didn’t play our “A” game,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “In that last minute, we struggled to get the puck deep, couldn’t clear a puck in our own zone and couldn’t make the big save. Giving up the win with 12 seconds left was pretty tough.”
The Warriors got no shots off in the extra session and finished with 23 overall compared to Rhinelander’s 35. The Hodags finished 0-for-6 on the power play compared to Amery’s 1-for-6.
Tylee finished with two assists, while Yuhas, Jacob Maxon, Kelly, and Daniel Koch each finished with one.
Starzecki stopped 30 shots in a losing effort.
“Avery was exceptional in the second period,” Tim Henningsgard added. “He made some saves to keep the game close and give us a chance in the third.”
