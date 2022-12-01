Hockey

Blu Anderson leads the Warrior rush as Danny Tylee looks to get into the play. 

The Amery boys hockey team scored nine goals on 35 shots in routing St. Paul Johnson 9-1 Nov. 26. 

“It was nice to come back a day later and get back on the ice,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “We seemed to play much better as one unit than the night before. I am not sure if that was because the pace was slower or our teamwork…probably a combination of both.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.