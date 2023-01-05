In its busiest week of the season, the Amery boys hockey team earned three wins in a four day stretch last week.
The Warriors started the week by playing in the Antigo Tournament where its first win a 4-1 score over D.C. Everest Dec. 27.
“We weren’t sure what to expect in the game,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “We never played in Antigo and never played D.C. Everest. We didn’t play our ‘A’ game, but we limited their chances. We gave up only three shots through the first two periods.”
Amery had a 2-0 lead after those two periods thanks to a power play goal by Cayden Meyer and an even strength goal by William Jensen in the first period.
Vincent Greene made the score 3-0 with an even strength goal in the third period.
“At that point, it felt like the game was over,” Henningsgard continued. “Everest couldn’t supply any offense and it didn’t seem like they could score three goals in 13 minutes.”
The Evergreens scored its lone goal midway through the third. Taylor Gariepy wrapped up the scoring with an empty netter with 10 seconds left.
Amery outshot D.C. Everest 42-11, including 18-2 in the second period.
“Their freshman goalie (Griffin Bunnell) did a great job,” Henningsgard said. “I know that seeing solid goalies is going to pay off for us in the long run.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 10 shots to earn the win.
Danny Tylee had two assists while Stuart Hellie, Fredrik Henningsgard, Blu Anderson and Gariepy each had one.
Amery 7, Antigo 1
Even though Amery scored three goals in the first period against Antigo Dec. 28, the coaching staff wasn’t happy with its performance.
“We were throwing pucks around and not taking care of it very well,” Tim Henningsgard explained. “We went back to some bad habits in that period but bounced back from those in the second and third. It was nice to see the boys respond after struggling.”
Tim Henningsgard said Danny Tylee’s power play goal at the 1 minute, 35 second mark of the second period was the igniter the team needed.
“From that point, we dominated,” he added. “That effort was great to see.”
Cayden Meyer tallied two goals, while Hellie, Tylee, William Jensen, Jasic Manning and Gariepy each had one.
“We knew we would have a tough week, playing Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We played our number two goalie (Aaron Mork) and rolled four lines most of the game. We were hoping to save our legs a little for a big matchup with River Falls.
“Those guys played great and really benefitted our team.”
Mork stopped 18 shots to earn his first win of the season.
Greene, Fredrik Henningsgard and William Jensen recorded two assists each.
Amery 6, River Falls 0
The Warriors put together a strong second and third period to rout the Wildcats Dec. 30.
“We regrouped, made some adjustments at the first intermission and came up fired up in the second,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “Those two periods were the best we have played all year. We have been making adjustments, looking for the right combinations and I am thinking we are getting closer to the correct ones.”
Greene tallied two goals and an assist. Hellie, Jacob Maxon, Meyer, and Manning each had a goal. Max Mike, Fredrik Henningsgard, Jensen finished with two assists each.
“Our power play has been great all year,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “I think a strength for us is both power play units can really generate offense. That puts a lot of pressure on our opponents penalty kills.”
Amery outshot River Falls 50-19 as Avery Starzecki recorded his second shutout of the season.
“With us struggling in the first, we needed Avery to make some saves to keep them scoreless,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “He came up huge and was rewarded.
“Their goalie (Jayden Serene) has put up some incredible numbers against a couple of the best teams in the state. For us to put up six against him was quite a statement.”
The Warriors are now 9-1 overall.
