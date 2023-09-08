Peyton Hanson’s 13 kills led the Amery volleyball team to a five-set win over Cameron, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-6, Aug. 31.
“She had a great night for us at the net and it was great to see her get in a rhythm hitting,” Amery coach Lisa Markee said.
The first set saw the game tied at five, but Amery took control and had the lead to 22-13. Cameron went on a run but got as close as 23-18.
The Comets raced to out an 8-3 lead in game two. Amery responded to tie the game at 15, then Cameron established control.
The third game went back-and-forth until the Warriors had a lead of 17-13 and established control afterwards.
The fourth game was like the second as the Comets raced out to an early lead and this time didn’t allow Amery to come back.
“The fifth set the girls came to play,” Markee explained. “They had great energy and confidence heading out onto the court for the 15-point set.
“We got out to a quick 4-0 lead and from there the team never allowed Cameron more than one point at a time before siding out back to our side.”
Markee also noted she had five servers serving 100 percent – Delaney Vold, Jenna Van Someren, Lily Weisenbeck, Jadyn Werle and Bailee Knapp.
“It was great to go the distance in a five-set match and come out with the win at the start of the season,” Markee concluded. “And the energy especially heading into the fifth set was great both on the court and in the stands.”
Vold had a team-high six kills and 32 digs. Werle recorded three aces. Van Someren finished with 11 digs. Burch and Werle had eight kills each. Weisenbeck recorded 31 set assists.
Amery Triangular
The Warriors defeated Spooner 25-16, 27-25 and Glenwood City 25-17 and 25-16 to sweep the triangular Aug. 29.
Against Spooner, the first game was tied at 15, but Amery controlled the play afterwards. Amery had a 19-13 lead in game two but allowed the Rails to earn points to make the game a tight finish.
Game one against Glenwood City saw the game tied at six, then the Warriors took over. The second game saw Bailee Knapp start out with four serving aces to give Amery a 7-1 lead.
“These early season games have been a good opportunity for us to rotate some players around,” Markee said. “Jadyn (Werle) earned us a lot of points leading us in both serving aces and kills.
“Kailey Nelson and Peyton Hanson had a very efficient night at the net getting a kill on almost every other ball.”
In the two matches, Werle and Knapp posted seven aces each. Vold and Knapp recorded 15 and 10 kills each. Weisenbeck recorded 25 set assists.
