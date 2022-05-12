The Amery boys tennis team earned a Middle Border Conference win, 5-2, over Osceola May 3.
“It was exciting to see our No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Hanson and Luke Carr capture their first victory on the season,” said Amery coach Levi Busse.
The pair defeated Andre Valbuena and Mason Jordan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to earn the win.
Joseph Wentz won 6-1, 6-0 over Gavin Almlie at No. 1 singles, while Blake Anderson took care of Jalmar Valbuena, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Caleb and Connor Carlson continued their impressive season with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ethan Race and Carl Perry at No. 3 doubles.
Russell Bagley earned Amery’s final point with a 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles over William Huhn.
“The two matches that we didn’t win both went to a third set and included a tiebreaker,” Busse said. “We’re looking forward to hopefully having rematches of those at the conference tournament.”
Osceola’s Carson Holman defeated Spencer Albee 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, while Wyatt Ingham and Wyatt Graff fell 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 doubles to August Dressel and Ethan Landgreen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.