The Amery softball team earned its first win of the season April 29 8-7 over Osceola.
The Warriors finished with nine hits, led by Annabelle Fisk and Madeline Thompson with two each. Marissa Fisk, Victoria Greene, Bridgett Madison, and Ava Troff had one each.
Greene added four RBI, with Abigail Webber, Annabelle Fisk and Troff adding one each. Annabelle Fisk, Marissa Fisk, and Greene each scored twice.
Marissa Fisk earned the win as she struck out three Osceola batters.
The second game in the doubleheader didn’t go Amery’s way as Osceola won 17-0. Marissa Fisk earned the only hit.
On May 3, St. Croix Central defeated Amery 17-0. Ava Troff registered Amery’s only hit.
