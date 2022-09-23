The Amery girls tennis team earned a 5-2 win over Bloomer Sept. 15 to cap off an undefeated week.
“The team played a great match,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “Both losses were very close and well played.”
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
The Amery girls tennis team earned a 5-2 win over Bloomer Sept. 15 to cap off an undefeated week.
“The team played a great match,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “Both losses were very close and well played.”
Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson lost 6-4, 4-6, 14-12 at No. 1 doubles, while Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking fell 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Amery swept the singles matches. Truc Nguyen defeated won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Marissa Fisk recorded a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Annie Zinn tallied a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles. Jorja Ajer posted a 6-7, 6-2, 10-6 win at No. 4 singles.
Kaylee Waalen and Sala Hayes earned Amery’s lone double win, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
Amery 4, Osceola 3
Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson’s 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles keyed the Warriors’ win over Osceola Sept. 13.
“They played an amazing match, using strategy, ball placement and smart shots for a big win,” Julson explained. Fisk and Johnson defeated Mazie Gillespie and Shaw Styles.
Amery won three singles matches for the other points. Marissa Fisk posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Stroshane at No. 2 singles. Annie Zinn recorded a 6-3, 6-0 win over Grace Gilhousen at No. 3 singles, while Jorja Ajer defeated Olivia Spiegel 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
“We had very strong and consistent play from the singles players,” Julson continued.
Julson was also pleased with Truc Nguyen’s play at No. 1 singles despite losing 6-3, 6-3 to Sophia LaVigne.
“(Truc) played an extremely long match,” she stated. “The scores don’t represent how close the match really was. It was a very well-played match.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.