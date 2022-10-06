Marissa Fisk and Annie Zinn earned second place finishes for the Amery girls tennis team at the Middle Border Conference tournament Sept. 27 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
Fisk took second at No. 2 singles, while Zinn earned the honor at No. 3 singles.
Fisk started with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Bloomer’s Chloe Grant. The semifinal win was over Ellsworth’s Betsy Foster by a 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 score. Altoona’s Ava Bremer then defeated Fisk in the finals by a 6-1, 6-3 score.
Zinn began with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Bloomer’s Lainey Thur and then posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Osceola’s Grace Gilhousen in the semifinals. She fell 6-4, 6-4 to Xeng Her in the finals.
The other five Amery players lost in the first round. Osceola’s Sophia LaVigne defeated Truc Nguyen 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Baldwin-Woodville’s Abigail Nilssen recorded a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jorja Ajer at No. 4 singles.
B-W’s Kylie Kastel and Shannon Fritts won 6-1, 6-3 over Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson at No. 1 doubles. Ellsworth’s Mollie Anderson and Maggie Berns defeated Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles, while Ellsworth’s Karissa Kollbaum and Josie Pechacek beat Sala Hayes and Kaylee Waalen, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
“I have been talking about how the girls have really improved this season,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “Early in the season, we had a 1-4 record. After the slow start, the team got on a roll to go 6-2 for the rest of the season. I am very proud of all the players. Their daily effort really showed in their match play as the season continued.”
Altoona won the conference tournament with 17 points. Osceola finished second with 11, while Baldwin-Woodville took third with 10. The Warriors were fifth with four points.
