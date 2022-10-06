Tennis

Middle Border Conference Second Place finishes for: #2 singles Marissa Fisk and #3 singles Annie Zinn.

Marissa Fisk and Annie Zinn earned second place finishes for the Amery girls tennis team at the Middle Border Conference tournament Sept. 27 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Fisk took second at No. 2 singles, while Zinn earned the honor at No. 3 singles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.