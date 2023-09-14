The Amery girls tennis team earned a 7-0 win over Ashland Sept. 9.
All seven wins were by straight sets with six of those 14 games were by 6-0.
Marissa Fisk defeated Lily Kovach-Erickson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Lyla Stone beat Hallyana Gohr 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Sala Hayes beat Jojo Burke 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Sarah Meck and Charolette Stewart earned a 6-4, 6-0 win over Ellie Grahek and Hannah Houck at No. 2 doubles.
Jorja Ajer swept Lainey Westlund 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Kelly Fern and Vanessa Spataro beat Ali Vittone and Mikayla Bigo 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Bella Becker and Emily Braaten concluded the win with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Jaiden Erickson and Ariel Klepfer at No. 3 doubles.
The Warriors also hosted Rice Lake in a triangular and fell 7-0. The closest match was Fisk losing in three sets to Halle Husak, 7-6, 3-6, 12-10 at No. 1 singles.
“She found her confidence and going on the offense,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “She is going to be tough the second half of the season.”
Julson was happy with her team’s play against Rice Lake.
“Rice Lake is a tough Division 1 team,” Julson continued. “The Amery girls played the best I have seen them play this year. Their strokes and strategies are coming together and even though some of the final scores didn’t look very close, the games were.”
Amery 5, Unity 0
Amery recorded a shutout win over the Eagles Sept. 7 as Unity brought only one doubles team.
Fisk posted a 7-6, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles over Piper Nelson; Ajer defeated Emma Ogren 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Hayes beat Christine Bertsch 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Stone won 6-2, 6-2 over Breeyn Nelson at No. 4 singles.
Fern and Spataro earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tya Volgren and Chloe Jensen at No. 1 doubles.
Amery 6, Barron 1
The Warriors cruised to the Sept. 5 win thanks to the play of its doubles teams, which lost only three games in three matches.
“They are starting to gel and work as a team,” Julson said.
Fern and Spataro recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ashlynn Mark and Lily Kunkel at No. 1. Meck and Stewart posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jorey Feidt and Graycin Miller at No. 2 and Becker and Braaten defeated Becca Nelson and Zoey Frandsen, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Single wins were courtesy of Ajer at No. 2 (6-0, 6-2) over Mackenzie Weltzin, Hayes at No. 3 (6-2, 6-0) against Makenna Roske and Stone at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0) versus Angela Hilson.
“The team has shown a lot of improvement in the first half of the season,” Julson continued. “It will be fun to see them surprise their opponents.”
