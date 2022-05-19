The Amery girls soccer team defeated Altoona/Fall Creek 4-0 for the second time in a week May 12.
“Our midfield did a very good job of winning the ball and turning it up field,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “Raina Bryan and Ashley Benysek were dangerous together, with some textbook passing combinations. Cassie Nicholas did a great job of getting of getting up field and getting shots as well.”
Ashley Benysek scored two goals and added two assists, while Raina Bryan added a goal. Cassie Nicholas added an assist along with Rachel Garves.
“This was the first game where I really felt like our attack started clicking on the ideas we’ve been working on, and it was incredible to see the kids start applying the ideas we’ve been working on,” Boyd said. “Defensively, we were a bit rough at first, but managed to tighten things down in the second.”
Benysek’s goal five minutes in was a turning point, Boyd said.
“It gave our offense the confidence they needed to push forward throughout the game,” he added. “Kylie Burch and Ali Hoffman had some big clearances early to relieve pressure from our defense and allow us to settle into the game a bit more. Katelin Graski made a few big saves in the second half, stepping into goal to allow Kaylee Yzermans to score her first goal of the season.”
Amery is now 4-4 on the season.
Somerset 6, Amery 1
The conference leading Spartans swept the season series, outscoring Amery 14-1 in the two matches this year.
“We really struggled to deal with how well Somerset moved the ball and controlled space,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said about the May 9 matchup. “Their passing was quick and incisive, and their movement was the same. We were able to defend effectively for much of the game, forcing Somerset’s first four goals to come off some stellar shots from bad angels or distance. As a result, we did lose our support for our attack, however.
“We were unable to transition effectively to the attacking phase and, while we were able to score first and generate a few half-chances, we struggled to find shots as Somerset defended very well.”
Ashley Benysek scored Amery’s lone goal with Raina Bryan on the assist.
“Another turning point was the weather delay; half of Somerset’s goals came after the weather delay at 47 minutes,” Boyd said. “We were never really able to find our groove in the second half.”
Somerset improved to 9-2-1 with the win.
“While we are a much better team than the last time, we played Somerset (I would argue our improvement is not accurately reflected in the change in score line),” Boyd said. “Somerset has improved as well and were very impressive.”
