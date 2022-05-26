The Amery girls soccer team won for the fifth time in the last six games thanks to a 3-0 victory over Osceola May 19.
“We did a very good job of winning 50/50 balls,” explained Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Something we’ve struggled with in the past. Our defense and midfield were very effective at working the ball down the field, and our forwards did a good job of crashing the net; scoring two goals in the process.”
Ashley Benysek scored two goals for the Warriors, while Raina Bryan added the final. Cassie Nicholas finished with an assist.
“Our third goal came from a stellar free kick from Ashley Benysek late in the second half,” Boyd said. “Defensively, Sarah Jensen stepped up in midfield and was very disruptive, and Kylie Burch continued to be an absolute monster in the back of our defense.”
Boyd said Bryan’s goal was a momentum turner.
“It was a very back-and-forth first 20 minutes, so getting that goal helped settle us and allow us to play with confidence. Credit to Osceola; they played hard and well the whole game,” he added.
Amery is now 6-3 in the conference and 6-4 overall heading into the final week of the regular season. The Warriors travel to Baldwin-Woodville May 24 and Spooner May 26.
Amery 4, SCC 0
Ashley Benysek scored two goals, highlighting the May 16 victory
“We struggled early, as SCC’s press was very effective,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “They were very good at moving the ball forward through the half-space between our midfielders. After about the 20th minute, our midfielders began to string together more passes and from then on, we did a great job of controlling the game.
“Raina Bryan and Ashley Benysek did a great job again of combining through the middle of the field, while Rachel Garves and Cassie Nicholas were present on the wings.”
Bryan and Kylie Burch scored the other goals. Garves posted two assists, along with Benysek and Nicholas each had one.
“Rachel has really stepped up both her passing and dribbling and was dangerous throughout the last hour of the game, and Cassie Nicholas put a lot of pressure on the back line,” Boyd said. “Our defense did a good job of sheltering Katelin Graski, who stepped into goal for the first time as a starter. Overall, we worked very well as a team, and I’m very proud of how hard this team fights throughout a game.”
Boyd had high praise for Central’s game.
“Given SCC’s coaching staff, it’s not a surprise, but it can’t be overstated how much they’ve improved,” he said, “That program is extremely well run and impressive, they’re going to be a dangerous group for the foreseeable future.
“We are looking forward to continuing to develop our attack and step on the gas from the kickoff, rather than waiting a few minutes to really “turn on.”
