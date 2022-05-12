The Amery girls soccer team earned another shutout win, 4-0, over Altoona-Fall Creek May 5.
“Our midfield and wide midfielders did a great job of controlling the game,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “We won the ball back before Altoona could create (much) danger and were able to execute our game plan of balls to Raina Bryan who could shoot or pass to another attacker.”
Bryan finished with a goal and an assist. Ashely Benysek scored a goal but assisted on three others. Ali Hoffman earned her first varsity goal and Veronica Fox rounded out the Amery goal scoring.
“Raina's goal to open the scoring was huge,” Boyd said. “It settled our nerves and let our players relax into the game. Kylie Burch didn't show up much on the stat sheet but was immense in our defense, clearing up long balls and working well with our two outside backs to snuff out attacks before they were truly dangerous.”
Besides Hoffman, Boyd also noted the play of Haylee Witt and Katelin Graski.
“We had several young players step up and hit another level,” Boyd said. “Haylee Witt has been steadily improving over the season, and Ali Hoffman seems to have turned a corner and has taken a huge step up. Katelin Graski has done a great job all season in defense.”
The win was Amery’s second straight to improve its record to 3-3.
