The strong, consistent season has continued for the Amery girls cross country team.
Amongst Big Rivers and fellow Middle Border Conference teams, the Warriors placed second at the New Richmond Invitational Oct. 2.
Hudson had four runners place in the top 18 to win the team portion with 65 points. The Warriors scored 94. Rice Lake was third with 103.
Amery defeated New Richmond, Menomonie, Osceola, River Falls, St. Croix Central, Prescott, Eau Claire North and Baldwin-Woodville.
The pack running for Amery continued as all five runners finished within 35 seconds of each other.
Anna Gould started it with an 11th place finish (20:12.3), followed by Alex Edwards, six seconds and two spots behind.
Tasha Tiry finished 20th place (20:36.1) as Grace Carlson was 24th (20:44.6). Lucci Aizpurua rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 26th place finish (20:46.7).
Hudson’s Haley Loewe was the individual champion with a time of 17:56.8. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict was second at 18:29.6. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich placed third at 18:47.
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf had an 11th place finish to lead the Warriors to a 13th place finish.
Osceola had four runners place in the top 20 to win the team portion with 66 points. Hudson was second with 97 as Eau Claire North took third at 129. Amery scored 288.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald was the individual titlist at 15:56.7, defeating Holmen’s Cameron Lamere by 15 seconds. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took third at 16:26.5.
After Dockendorf, Aidan Ziegler was 49th (18:16). Samuel Kelling was 57th (18:40.9).
Jayden Knowlan finished 85th (23:40) as Joe Kelling took 86th (24:51.7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.