The Amery girls cross country team made a sizable impression in front of its home crowd Thursday.
The Warriors dominated the Amery Invitational as its top five runners finished in the top seven overall to cruise to the team title with 22 points. Prescott was a distant second with 95 and Baldwin-Woodville was third with 124.
Elk Mound’s Ellie Schiszik won the individual title with a time of 20 minutes, 49.9 seconds.
The Warrior brigade started after that.
Tasha Tiry was second (21:13.3) followed by Alex Edwards a second behind. Addie Gould was fourth at 21:21.1, with Grace Carlson taking sixth at 21:36.4. Lucci Aizpurua rounded out the Amery scoring with a seventh place finish (21:40.8).
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf’s sixth place finish helped the Warriors to a seventh place team finish.
Dockendorf posted a time of 17:51.3, more than a minute behind Grantsburg’s Will Gerber who claimed the individual title.
Elk Mound’s Tyler Hazen was second at 17:14.9 as Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took third at 17:18.1.
Besides Gerber, Grantsburg had its five runners place in the top 20 to win the team portion with 43 points. Prescott was second with 57 as Elk Mound took third at 79. The Warriors scored 188 points.
Samuel Kelling was the next Warrior after Dockendorf as he placed 23rd (19:14). Aidan Ziegler took 28th (19:25.6). Joe Kelling was 63rd (23:53.0). Jayden Knowlan finished 68th (24:46.2).
