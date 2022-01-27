The Amery girls basketball team earned its second conference win of the season, a 47-42 win over Osceola Jan. 18
“Our press worked forcing them into some turnovers,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “We were able to turn those turnovers into points that gave us a lift offensively.”
Osceola finished with 27 turnovers, 16 of those were Amery steals.
“After a slow start, we finally settled in and made some shots coming back from down 10,” Brotzel continued. “This allowed us to set up our press and gain the lead in the second half.”
The free throw line also played a factor in the game. Amery was 9-for-15, while Osceola was 2-for-9.
Luciana Aizpurua led the Warriors with 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Grace Carlson added 16 points on six rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Alex Edwards chipped in with eight and seven rebounds. Mia Brotzel scored the final three points.
“Our girls are getting better playing versus different zone looks,” Gabe Brotzel said. “With our speed, most teams are now playing multiple zones against us and we need to continue to get better against them.”
Mallory Johnson reached 10 points for the Chieftains. Alexis See added nine.
Somerset 58, Amery 49
The Spartans outscored Amery by 10 in the second half to take the Jan. 21 win.
“Late in the game with the score tied at 46, Somerset got a loose ball and made a three,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We were never able to recover from there. Give Somerset credit as they made free throws down the stretch.”
Amery was without Aizpurua who was sick.
“With Luci being sick, we didn’t have depth to effectively press and create some turnovers,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Our zone offense was better against Somerset. We moved the ball better and were able to get some good looks.”
Consistency is what Brotzel is looking from his ballclub next.
“We need to put two halves together,” he said. “We need to start playing a complete game offensively, not just having one good half. Also, we need to learn how to finish close games when being pressured. We need to take care of the ball and become more comfortable with defensive pressure.”
Amery is now 2-6 in the conference and 5-9 overall.
