The Amery girls basketball team held Somerset’s Heather Gaikowski to 10 points in the team’s first performance.
Thursday in the regular season finale, Gaikowski exploded for 33 points and 11 rebounds as Somerset won 66-49.
“Tonight, she was dominant in the paint, and we could do little to control her,” Gabe Brotzel said. “She’s a tough matchup for us on the blocks.”
The game started out close early, but Somerset took control late and went into halftime with a 10-point lead.
“Our girls continued to battle and fought hard, coming up short,” Gabe Brotzel continued.
Lucy Nichols added 10 points with eight rebounds. Julia Rybacki added eight points and four rebounds, while MyKenzie Leccia dished out seven assists.
“We didn’t put enough ball pressure on their guards which gave them easy passes to the post,” Brotzel said. “Also, (Galkowski) was able to get position on our defenders deep into the lane which made it hard to stop.”
Grace Carlson led the Warriors (3-11 conference, 8-15 overall) with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Luciana Aizpurua added 10 points and four rebounds. Alex Edwards contributed six.
“I thought as the game went on our ball movement got better,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Without Mia (Brotzel), we had to make some adjustments and the girls adapted over the course of the game. We moved it well and had some nice looks vs their 1-2-2 zone. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside and that allowed them to sink their zone.”
Amery shot 30 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from three-point range. The Spartans (8-6, 13-11) shot 41.5 percent from the field.
Altoona 73, Amery 46
Size killed the Warriors again as Altoona’s 6-foot-5-inch Alyssa Wirth dominated the low post in the Feb. 15 win.
“We tried switching to multiple defenses and just couldn’t slow them down,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Wirth is a really tough match up with her size and strength. She was able to control the lane and when we went to try to dig it out the other girls made their threes.”
Wirth had 18 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. Josie Rondestvedt also scored 18 while finishing with four rebounds and three assists. Lindsey Hendricks scored 10 points and Tayah Christopher posed nine.
“Defensively, they are also one of the best teams in the conference,” Gabe Brotzel said. “They limited our opportunities, created turnovers and didn’t allow us to get to the rim and we struggled offensively in the first half.”
Altoona shot 45.2 percent from the field compared to Amery’s 34.9 percent. The Rails shot 57 percent from three-point range as Amery shot 31.8 percent. Amery finished with 26 turnovers to Altoona’s 13.
“Right from the start they went to Wirth and jumped out to a 7-0 lead and controlled the game.” Gabe Brotzel said.
Grace Carlson led the Warriors with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Edwards added 10 points. Luciana Aizpurua added seven.
