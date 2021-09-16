It was a day for the freshmen runners of the Amery girls cross country team.
Thursday at the Cameron Invitational, five freshmen finish in the top 10 to lead the Warriors to a first place team finish.
Amery finished with 27 points, compared to Cameron’s 64. Chequamegon took third at 81.
Alex Edwards started the freshmen brigade as she finished third at 20 minutes, 56.60 seconds. Tasha Tiry was fourth at 21:05.40, with Lucci Aizpurua right behind her at 21:06.0.
Grace Carlson was the lone non-freshmen to crack the top 10. She came in sixth at 21:24.30.
Anna Gould and Grace Williamson rounded out the top 10. Gould’s time was 21:40.30 and Williamson’s time was 21:48.30.
Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski was first individually at 19:40.10, with teammate Claudia Lasiowski 10 seconds behind her.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Logan Dockendorf’s third place individual finish led the Warriors to a fifth place team finish.
Ladysmith had all five runners crack the top 12 to win the team portion going away with 41 points. Glenwood City was second at 73. Chequamegon took third at 87. Amery scored 109.
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams was first individually at 16:51.60, followed by St. Croix Falls’ Victor Knigge 30 seconds behind. Dockendorf’s time was 17:28.20.
After Dockendorf, Samuel Kelling was ninth at 18:21.80 and Aidan Ziegler placed 10th (18:25.00).
Joe Kelling was 42nd (23:07.40) and Jayden Knowlan was 45th (26:14.10) to round out the Warrior scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.