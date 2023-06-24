Four Warrior baseball players named all-conference By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Jun 24, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Clear Lake baseball players were named to the Lakeland-East all-conference second team. Senior Karl Kobernick, sophomore Jordan Blanchard and junior Blake Harris earned the selection. Harris was an honorable mention selection last year. The final Warrior to earn a selection was senior Jacob Burbach, who was honorable mention. Burbach was a second team selection in 2022. Northwood/Solon Springs was the conference champion and had a conference high six selections. Flambeau and Bruce had five each. Earning repeat first team selections were Northwood/Solon Springs' Abe Ahlberg, Kaden Corlett, Birchwood/Winter's Gunnar Gruel and Flambeau's Giles Groothousen. Out of the 29 selections, 11 were juniors and nine were seniors. Ahlberg was voted player of the year. 