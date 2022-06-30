The Clear Lake softball team had four players named to the Lakeland-East all-conference teams.
Seniors Emily Roessler and Maddie Rosen were voted to the second team. For Roessler, it’s her second all-conference selection as she was named honorable mention last year.
Senior Kallie Barthman and sophomore Ellie Cress were selected to the honorable mention team.
Conference champion Northwood/Solon Springs had the most overall selections with eight. Flambeau had seven and Cornell finished with six.
Northwood’s Zoey Vaara was named player of the year. She was one of two repeat first-team selections along with Flambeau’s Madyson Martin.
Seniors dominated the three teams with 16 of the 30 selections.
