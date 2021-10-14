The Amery boys soccer team streak of games without a loss is now at seven with the latest being a 2-0 win over Chippewa Falls McDonell/Regis Oct. 5.
“Our midfield did a great job of pressing upon losing possession, and our defense largely snuffed out chances before they could become truly dangerous,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “…I was really impressed by our midfield’s passing both to advance the ball and their patience to preserve possession; we did a good job of not forcing passes that weren’t there and working the ball from side to side till we found an opening.”
It was the fourth shutout of the year for Amery (9-2-2 overall) with JC Wentz stopping four shots.
“Regis also continued to push late in the game,” Boyd said. “I was very impressed with their work rate and stamina. They pushed right up until the final whistle; a testament to their attitude and their coaching. It was this same work which had earned us a tie against Somerset after being down by two.”
Boyd pointed out to Ryder Fern’s goal as the turning point.
“It allowed us to play a bit more patiently and defensively, preserving possession and finding our openings rather than forcing the ball forward.”
Dayton White added the other goal. Michael Lepak and Danny Tylee were credited with the assists.
“I’m looking forward to continue to develop our attacking tactics and play,” Boyd concluded. “We’ve done a good job of generating shots this season, but I feel we can work to create higher quality chances.”
