The numbers were fairly similar between the Cadott and Clear Lake football teams Friday.
Both teams ran for over 230 yards and threw for less than 35 yards.
Both teams also scored two touchdowns. The big difference being Cadott got points on its plays after touchdowns. Clear Lake didn’t.
That led to a final score of Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14.
Dominic Leintz led the Warrior rushing attack with 107 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyler Sunday chipped in with 50. Jacob Burbach added 44 and the other touchdown. Clear Lake finished with 231 yards rushing.
Cadott had 244 yards rushing. Kaleb Sonnentag posted 113 yards rushing. Gavin Tegels ran for 79 yards and both touchdowns, including a two-yard run with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Peter Weir kicked the extra point, providing the difference in scoring.
Burbach completed only one pass for 25 yards with an interception.
Clear Lake (2-6) hosts Boyceville (6-2) in its season finale 7 p.m. Friday.
