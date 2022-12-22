Amidst the chilly weather, Head Coach Tim Henningsgard and his crew have the Amery Warrior hockey program off to a hot start. Despite losing their first game of the year to Rhinelander 4-5, they have rattled off a handful of wins, including scoring five or more goals in four of their last five games (at the time of this writing), while only allowing a total of five goals combined in that span.
Leading the way for the Warriors is Vincent Greene, a junior forward. Greene has been a focal point for the Warriors as he leads the team in goals (8) and points (13). Last season, Greene was 2nd on the team in goals (19) and points (36) as a sophomore. Along with Greene, Blu Anderson, Danny Tylee, William Jenson, and Fredrik Henningsgard are doing more than their share. Anderson, Tylee, and Jenson all have 10 points on the year, while Henningsgard totals 11 points thus far. In net this year is Avery Starzecki who has saved 100 shots on goal, allowing only ten goals thus far. Since the team’s opening loss to Rhinelander, Starzecki is saving at a clip of .936, including a shutout, impressive for the senior goaltender and the Warrior defense. Since the opening loss, Starzecki has only allowed five shots to reach the back of the net.
If they plan to continue their hot stretch, they’ll have to continue the trends that have enabled them to get off to such a successful start. For fans who have yet to see this program play this year, now may be the time to enjoy some Warrior hockey. The Warriors will travel to Menomonie and River Falls on the 20th and 22nd of December. Despite the road trip, this shapes up to be a great opportunity to get out and support a Warrior squad that may continue their hot stretch against two struggling opponents.
The Mustangs of Menominee have certainly struggled as of late. The Mustangs are coming off a season in which they went 2-22, averaging one goal scored and allowing nearly 7 per game. That won’t quite get the job done. At this point in the season, the Mustangs are 1-4 and have scored two or less goals in all four of their losses. While the Warriors will certainly be favored against this conference opponent, a hungry team like the Mustangs should never be overlooked.
Following their road trip to Menominee, the Warriors turn around and play the River Falls Wildcats for a Thursday night matchup at the Wildcat Centre in River Falls, WI. Like the Mustangs, this will be a team who is hungry for success. River Falls is coming off a year in which they went 9-15, finishing near the bottom of the conference. In their 2022-23 campaign, they are off to a 1-3 start. Despite their slow start, the Wildcats opened their season with a 1-2 loss against a promising Eau Claire Memorial squad who is at the top of the conference (at the time of this writing). The Wildcats are led by Andrew Amundsen, Hunnter Rappel, and Wyatt Hoepfl. In their recent win against Northern Edge, Andrew Amundson dialed up two assists, while Wyatt Hoepfl, Wyatt Tschida, and Calvin Schrank each scored a goal. This win against Northern Edge is the Wildcats lone win on the season. Like Menominee, this a team that is hungry for success and not to be overlooked.
With the Warriors entering a hot stretch of hockey and coming up on two struggling opponents, this might be a great time to check out what Coach Henningsgard and his team are working with this 2022-23 season.
