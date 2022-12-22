Hockey

Amidst the chilly weather, Head Coach Tim Henningsgard and his crew have the Amery Warrior hockey program off to a hot start. Despite losing their first game of the year to Rhinelander 4-5, they have rattled off a handful of wins, including scoring five or more goals in four of their last five games (at the time of this writing), while only allowing a total of five goals combined in that span. 

Leading the way for the Warriors is Vincent Greene, a junior forward. Greene has been a focal point for the Warriors as he leads the team in goals (8) and points (13). Last season, Greene was 2nd on the team in goals (19) and points (36) as a sophomore. Along with Greene, Blu Anderson, Danny Tylee, William Jenson, and Fredrik Henningsgard are doing more than their share. Anderson, Tylee, and Jenson all have 10 points on the year, while Henningsgard totals 11 points thus far. In net this year is Avery Starzecki who has saved 100 shots on goal, allowing only ten goals thus far. Since the team’s opening loss to Rhinelander, Starzecki is saving at a clip of .936, including a shutout, impressive for the senior goaltender and the Warrior defense. Since the opening loss, Starzecki has only allowed five shots to reach the back of the net.

