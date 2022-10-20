The Amery boys soccer team registered its fourth shutout win of the year, as it defeated Barron 2-0 Oct. 10.
Josh Stauner and Ryder Fern tallied the Warrior goals highlighting the win.
“Joshua Stauner was dangerous all night, earning himself a penalty kick that he slotted away and had a great shot on goal from a free kick that required an acrobatic save,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “Derrick Chute had a great game and put a few shots on goal that would have gone in had Barron’s keeper not been on their toes.”
Stauner and Bosley added the assists.
“Marcus Bosley, who’s been a stalwart in defense in the back half of the season, had by far his best game of the season; he was a wall in our back line, stepping up to defend and then dropping back when the time called. Nick Silvis came back from injury and played very well.”
Sean Evenson registered eight saves to earn the shutout.
“Our defense did a very good job of holding our line and keeping Barron from sustaining pressure; they had several quick forwards who were dangerous, but we worked hard to mitigate their ability to possess and press in and around our danger area,” Boyd continued.
Chute recorded three shots, while Mateo Cirelli posted two. Carter Sorenson, Fern, Chad Sarsland and Silvis had one each.
“We look forward to continuing to work as a team and continue to string together some good soccer,” Boyd concluded. “We can’t control much other than ourselves, so we’re going to put our heads down and work as hard as we can from here to end of the season.”
Amery 1, Altoona 1
On Sept. 15, the Warriors recorded a 3-0 win over Altoona. Nearly a month later in the rematch, the game played out differently in the regular season finale.
“It wasn’t a surprise, because I know coach Gilbert is stellar, but it can’t be understated how much Altoona has improved this season,” Boyd added. “Huge congratulations to him and his team.”
Josh Stauner scored the lone Amery goal with Alex Lester on the assist.
“Our forwards did a good job crashing forward and getting bodies in dangerous positions, but our midfield struggled to control the ball and we didn’t get sustained pressure in the opponent’s danger area. We didn’t do a good enough job connecting passes in attack or using both wings to attack,” Boyd said.
Sean Evenson stopped three shots.
“We had several close shots that missed, but so did Altoona,” Boyd continued. “It was a very back-and-forth game, and a tie was probably a fair result.”
Amery finished the conference season 5-4-1 and the regular season 7-7-2 overall.
The Warriors earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division 3 regional. They’ll host Unity/St. Croix Falls 4 p.m. Thursday. The teams have played once this season, with Unity/SCF winning 4-3 Aug. 23.
“We hope to get back into the team-first mentality we had previously,” Boyd concluded. “Our teamwork wasn’t quite as strong, and it showed on the field and on the scoreboard.”
