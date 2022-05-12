Ada Ernst won the two-mile run for the Clear Lake girls track and field team while at the Webster Invitational May 5.
Ernst’s time was 13 minutes, 41.80 seconds. She also added a third place in the 800 run (2:36.38).
Those results helped the Warriors finished eighth with 33 points. Unity won the meet with 140.5 points. Webster took second at 116. Turtle Lake/Clayton was third with 115.5.
Alexis Buhr added fifth place finishes in the 100 hurdles (19.84) and 300 hurdles (55.83). She also took sixth in the long jump (14-3 1/4) and was eighth in the 200 dash (29.10).
Sara Leintz was sixth in the 100 dash (14.53) and seventh in the shot put (26-7).
Meanwhile for the boys, they finished fifth with 51 points. Grantsburg took the team title with 125 points. Unity was second with 116.25. Shell Lake was third with 104.5.
The boys had two second place finishes – Simeon Krech in the 110 hurdles (18.65) and Hunter Pickard in the triple jump (38-11 ½).
Krech added a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (46.99) and was part of the 800 relay along with Pickard, Gavin Monson and Dylan LaBeree who took fourth (1:42.20).
Pickard added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (18-4 3/4) and a seventh-place finish in the pole vault (8-0). LaBeree was third in the long jump (34-5 ½)
The 1,600 relay of Will Brantner, LaBeree, Paul Wagner and Monson took fifth (4:05.63), while Brantner placed fifth in the 800 run (2:15.68).
Amery Invitational
Hunter Pickard won the triple jump to claim the boys’ lone first place finish at the Amery Invitational May 3.
Pickard won the triple jump at 37 feet-9 inches. He also added a fourth place in the pole vault (9-0), a sixth place in the long jump (17-8 1/4) and was part of the 800 relay with Simeon Krech, Dylan LaBeree and Gavin Monson who took third (1:41.78).
Those results helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in the small school category with 71.5 points. Grantsburg won the meet with 204 points. Glenwood City took second with 105. Spring Valley placed third with 80.
Krech was second in the 110 hurdles (19.00) and third in the 300 hurdles (46.85). LaBeree took third in the triple jump (36-1 1/2) and eighth in the long jump (16-3). The 3,200 relay of Derek Kreier, Brantner, Carter Carlson and Wagner was also second (9:30.25), while the 1,600 relay of LaBeree, Monson, Will Brantner and Paul Wagner also finished fifth (4:02.78).
Derek Kreier was third in the 1,600 run (5:06.84), while Brantner was also third in the 800 run (2:14.94).
Meanwhile for the girls, it finished eighth with 42 points. Prairie Farm was first with 145 points. Turtle Lake/Clayton took second with 126. Glenwood City placed third with 105.5
Ada Ernst was second in the 1,600 run (6:01.80) and third in the 800 run (2:40.43). Alexis Buhr took second in the long jump (14-4), fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.11), fifth in the 200 dash (29.21) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.43).
Sara Leintz finished third in the shot put (27-4) and was seventh in the 100 dash (14.41).
Shell Lake Invitational
Paul Wagner won the pole vault for the Clear Lake boys during the Shell Lake Invitational April 29.
Wagner finished with 9 feet-0 inches. The distance medley relay of Carter Carlson, Will Brantner, Dylan LaBeree and Derek Kreier also took first at 12:09.59.
Those results helped the Warriors finish fourth with 80 points. Shell Lake won with 156 points. Webster took second with 114. Siren came in third with 89.
Brantner took second in the 800 run (2:16.25) followed by Carter Carlson, who was sixth (2:26.15).
Reed Carlson placed third in the 1,600 run (5:46.71). Isaac Anderson took seventh (6:03.61) and Bradyn Keller was eighth (6:18.76).
Kreier was second in the 3,200 run (10:56.31) as Reed Carlson was sixth (13:26.38) and Isaac Anderson placed seventh (13:35.72).
Simeon Krech was third in the 110 (19.12) and 300 hurdles (47.14). LaBeree was third in the long jump (16-7) and triple jump (34-8½).
The girls finished seventh with 34 points. Turtle Lake/Clayton won the girls portion with 166 points. Frederic/Luck was second with 126.5 and Webster placed third with 117.5.
Ada Ernst was first in the mile run (6:03.44) and second in the 800 run (2:40.01). Alexis Buhr took third in the 300 hurdles (53.12), long jump (14-6) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.87).
Baldwin-Woodville Invitational
The Warriors had two second place finishes at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational April 26.
Hunter Pickard in the triple jump at 39 feet-3 ½ inches, while Ada Ernst was in the mile run (6:12.90).
Ernst took third in the 800 run (2:43.44), while fourth place finishes came from Alexis Buhr in the 300 hurdles (53.80), Pickard in the long jump (17-10 ½) and the 3,200 relay of Derek Kreier, Will Brantner, Carter Carlson and Paul Wagner (9:36.44).
Simeon Krech took fifth in the 110 hurdles (19.72) and 300 hurdles (48.99). Kreier was fifth in the 1,600 run (5:04.21) and seventh in the 3,200 run (11:23.55).
The boys placed sixth with 36 points. Grantsburg won the team meet with 170.5 points, followed by Ellsworth’s 135. Prescott took third with 117.5.
The girls were seventh with 26 points. Amery was first with 210.5, Prescott placed second with 148 and Baldwin-Woodville finished third with 107.5.
Clear Lake Invitational
The Clear Lake boys had two first place finishes during the Clear Lake Invitational April 21.
Hunter Pickard won the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet- 1 ½ inches, while Derek Kreier won the mile run at 5:01.62.
The boys placed sixth with 51 points. Grantsburg won the meet with 184.333 points, followed by Unity with 113.5. Glenwood City took third with 99.5.
Kreier added a fourth-place finish in the 800 dash (2:21.80), while Pickard took sixth in the long jump (17-8). Simeon Krech took fifth in the 110 hurdles (19.89) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (50.08). Gavin Monson was eighth in the 400 dash (58.52).
Meanwhile, for the girls, they finished 10th with 26.75 points. Turtle Lake/Clayton won the meet with 121 points. Unity took second with 116.25 points and Prairie Farm was third with 90.5.
Ada Ernst was second in the 800 dash (2:41.04) and seventh in the 1,600 run (6:07.77). Alexis Buhr was fourth in the 300 hurdles (54.14), fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.79) and long jump (13-6 1/2). Sara Leintz took seventh in the shot put (26-6).
