While this isn’t the same Ellsworth football team that appeared in the Division 4 state championship game last year, this year’s Panthers are looking like no slouches either.
The Panthers ran for 275 yards and five touchdowns in routing Amery 44-6 in the conference opener for both teams Sept. 2.
Bo Hines led the way for Ellsworth (2-1 overall) with 14 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 11 and 19 along with a 56-yard punt return. Levi Nelson, Jurell Gooden and Ean Quade also reached the end zone thanks to rushing touchdowns.
Griffin Blomberg was an effect 9-for-14 for 141 yards. His favorite target was Lance Gipford, who caught six passes for 84 yards.
Koy Hopke (0-3 overall) scored Amery’s lone touchdown, a six-yard run in the fourth quarter. He led the Warriors in rushing with 42 yards. Kruse Yuhas added 37.
The Amery passing attack struggled, as three passers finished 5-for-14 for 62 yards and two interceptions.
Hopke led the defense with 12 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Joey Thorsheim added eight and Yuhas tallied seven. Caleb Danielson added an interception.
