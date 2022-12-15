A rarity happened in the Clear Lake/Northwood girls basketball game Dec. 9.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:56 pm
A rarity happened in the Clear Lake/Northwood girls basketball game Dec. 9.
Nora Eggert outscored the Northwood team by herself as the Warriors rolled to the 48-14 win.
The junior finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. She also added four rebounds and three steals.
Brenna Peterson tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kate Rosen chipped in with eight points. Brandee Madison recorded seven points and three assists.
The Warriors outscored Northwood 19-8 in the first half and stretched the lead even further in the second half.
Clear Lake (2-0 conference, 5-1 overall) shot 50 percent from the field (19-for-38) overall while Northwood shot 21 percent.
Cristina Cotos Fernandez-Arruty had nine points for Northwood (0-2, 0-3).
Clear Lake 42, Luck 28
Clear Lake finished with seven more rebounds and six more steals than Luck, which translated into 29 more shots than Luck as the Warriors earned the 14-point win Dec. 6.
Eggert finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Rosen and Peterson tallied nine points each. Rosen chipped in with 12 rebounds and three assists, while Peterson pulled down eight rebounds.
Ellie Cress added five rebounds and three steals.
Abby Blechinger led the Cardinals with 12 points and eight rebounds. Alayna Kelch finished with eight points and six rebounds.
