The Amery girls basketball team earned its sixth win of the season, a 58-30 win over Hayward Jan. 29 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge in Somerset.
“Our man defense and press forced them into bad shots and turnovers,” said Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “Defensively, we didn’t allow them to get to where they wanted and kept them out of rhythm.
“We were able to score off our press and half-court offense. We shot the ball better from three point range but need to improve from the free throw line.”
Mia Brotzel led the way with 14 points, while Grace Carlson added 13. Ali Hoffman chipped in with nine, while Luciana Aizpurua posted eight. Anna Gould finished with seven.
Carlson earned a double-double as she posted 16 rebounds while Aizpurua added six. Carlson dished out five assists, while Brotzel and Edwards had three each. Aizpurua added four steals.
Amery shot 40% from the field compared to Hayward’s 20.4. The Warriors (6-10 overall) finished 7-for-20 from three-point range but was 11-for-21 from the free throw line.
“The slow start was surprising,” Gabe Brotzel said. “It took us awhile to get into a groove. Once we settled in, the girls played well.”
Ana Johnson led Hayward with 10 points. Rachel Miller added six. Hayward committed 28 turnovers, 15 of which were Amery steals.
B-W 66, Amery 42
The Blackhawks took control of the Jan. 27 game in the post.
“After playing them to a three point game earlier in the year, they made it a point to pound the ball in the lane and we couldn’t stop it,” Gabe Brotzel said. “They shot 60% in the lane, which totaled 40 points in the paint.”
B-W shot 50% from the field overall.
Anna Jordt led B-W with 17 points and eight rebounds. She was 7-for-10 from the field. Ryeah Oehlke posted nine points, while Stella Kamm added eight. Maddy Jensen tossed in seven.
Marney Roemhild added six points and six rebounds.
“They started on a 6-0 run from the start by pounding the ball low and it didn’t stop all game,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Alex Edwards was the only Warrior player in double figures with 14 points. Luciana Aizpurua and Mia Brotzel tossed in eight points each.
Amery shot 28.8% from the field.
“Not a lot went our way in this game,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We struggled to penetrate the lane offensively and didn’t shoot well. When we were able to set up the press, we were not able to force turnovers to lead to points.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.