The Amery girls basketball team shot less than 27 percent from the field overall as Somerset defeated the Warriors 46-38 in the regional final Feb. 25.

“Just how cold we were from the floor,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said when asked what was surprising. “Also, after our hot start from deep they keyed on our shooters contesting every look they had.”

