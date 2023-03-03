The Amery girls basketball team shot less than 27 percent from the field overall as Somerset defeated the Warriors 46-38 in the regional final Feb. 25.
“Just how cold we were from the floor,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said when asked what was surprising. “Also, after our hot start from deep they keyed on our shooters contesting every look they had.”
Mia Brotzel led the Warriors with 12 points and four rebounds, while Grace Carlson tallied 11 points and nine rebounds. Luciana Aizpurua added eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Ali Hoffman posted four points and seven rebounds.
“We got off to a hot start from deep with Mia hitting a three and Alex hitting one,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Unfortunately, we were not able to keep up the hot shooting the rest of the game. We struggled shooting from the floor but battled and gave ourselves a chance in the end.”
Somerset shot 34.9 percent from the field; a figure Gabe Brotzel was happy with.
“I thought the girls played well being undersized against a much bigger team,” he said. “We held their leading scorer (Julia Rybacki) to four points. They had some girls hit some clutch threes and they made their free throws down the stretch after our empty possessions.”
Lucy Nichols was Somerset’s leading scorer with 12 points and seven rebounds. Heather Gaikowski chipped in with 11 and eight rebounds. Rybacki posted three steals.
“We had a stretch in the second half where we turned it over a few times and Somerset was able to stretch their lead out to ten,” Gabe Brotzel added. “Like we always do, we fought our way back and cut it to two points with 96 seconds left. From there, Somerset made free throws and we couldn’t get anything to fall.”
The top-seeded Spartans improved to 20-6 overall and will play No. 3 St. Croix Falls in the sectional semifinals 7 p.m. Thursday in Amery.
The fourth-seeded Warriors finished its season 15-11 overall and will graduate Carlson, Mia Brotzel, Veronica Fox, Annabelle Fisk, and Emma Johnson.
Amery 57, Northwestern 55
Carlson’s two free throws with under three seconds remaining were the difference in the game as the Warriors escaped with the regional first round victory Feb. 24.
“We were down six with about five minutes to go and Mia hit a big three that gained some momentum back for us,” Gabe Brotzel explained. “We were able to close the gap and give ourselves a chance. We gained possession after a missed free throw with the score tied and called a time out with 12 seconds.
“I set up a play for Grace and she took it hard to the rim, got fouled and made her free throws.”
Carlson posted a double double of 26 points and 12 rebounds. She also added five rebounds. Aizpurua finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Mia Brotzel, Alex Edwards, and Ali Hoffman scored six points each.
“Our dribble penetration was key for us,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We were able to get to the rim and finish. Northwestern was keying on our three-point shooters trying to take them away and we were not able to get very many good looks. They made us penetrate and finish in the lane.
“That allowed us to get to the free throw line and we shot well enough.”
Amery was 12-for-18 from the free throw line while Northwestern was 2-for-4.
Overall, the Warriors shot 52.4 percent from the field compared to the Tigers’ 42.4. Amery was 19-for-30 from two-point range.
Tieryn Plasch was 10-for-19 from the field for Northwestern to finish with 22 points. She added seven assists. Gabby Risley recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Abby Johnson finished with eight.
“Plasch is a very good shooter, but thankfully for us, she had an off night from the line and the perimeter,” Gabe Brotzel said.
